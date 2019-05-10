Comments
UPDATE 10:38 p.m. — CHP says the westbound lanes of Greenback Lane have once again reopened. The eastbound lanes are still closed.
UPDATE 10:33 p.m. — CHP is on the scene and says two of those hurt in the crash have serious injuries. One has moderate injuries.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Metro Fire says all lanes of Greenback Lane are closed at Hickory Avenue in Orangevale following a three-car crash.
Three people were reportedly injured in the crash.
We have a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story when we get more information.