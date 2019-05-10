SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Do you believe in Bigfoot? Well, a lot of Californians certainly do.
Travel Channel conducted research for a new show “In Search Of Monsters” gathered data from the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization and found that California had the second most reports of the creature in the country.
According to the Travel Channel, of the more than 23,000 sightings of Bigfoot in the country, there were 1,697 sightings in California. Washington is the only state with more Bigfoot sightings than California, with 2,032.
The organization’s website has compiled a county-by-county list of incidents people have had with what could possibly be Bigfoot.
Humboldt County had the most listings, with 42 since the 1950s. The most recent was back in 2007. Tuolumne County had the second most, with 37 reports since the 1960s and most recent coming in 2008.
There were no listings of possible Bigfoot sightings in Sacramento County.
The new series “In Search Of Monsters” airs on Travel Channel Wednesday at 9:00 p.m.