CERES (CBS13) — A Central Valley High School sophomore is sure glad he showed up to class all year.

Moises (his last name is not being released) had a flawless attendance record this year, making him eligible to win a new car from Modesto Toyota.

To make it even more significant, Moises’ family does not own a vehicle.

The sophomore, who plans to study computer programming, says he will use the car to get back and forth to high school and then college.

