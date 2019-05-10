Comments
CERES (CBS13) — A Central Valley High School sophomore is sure glad he showed up to class all year.
Moises (his last name is not being released) had a flawless attendance record this year, making him eligible to win a new car from Modesto Toyota.
To make it even more significant, Moises’ family does not own a vehicle.
The sophomore, who plans to study computer programming, says he will use the car to get back and forth to high school and then college.