TOUR OF CALIFORNIA:See the Sacramento and Yolo county road closures scheduled for Stage 1 of the Tour this weekend.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:abuse, El Dorado County, placerville, Torture
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office arrested Taylor on charges of Torture; five counts of child abuse likely to cause seriously injury or death; three counts of false imprisonment; two counts of willful cruelty to a child; and one count of lewd and lascivious conduct of a child under the age of fourteen.


PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — A Placerville woman is in jail following her arrest on a list of disturbing charges.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says 63-year-old Patricia Taylor brutally abused her four adoptive daughters for years.

ALSO: Child Sex Assault Suspect Who Faked Golden Gate Bridge Suicide Arrested In Florida

The Sheriff’s Office says one of Taylor’s daughters ran away from home back in April and went to live with an older sister, disclosing years of abuse.

El Dorado County Child Protective Services then began investigating the case. They say Taylor’s daughters revealed allegations of years of child abuse, torture, false imprisonment, as well as lewd and lascivious behavior.

On Friday, Taylor was arrested. She’s being charged with:

  • Five counts of child abuse likely to cause serious injury or death
  • Three counts of false imprisonment
  • Two counts of willful cruelty to a child
  • One count of lewd and lascivious conduct of a child under the age of fourteen

Taylor’s bail is $1,445,000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s