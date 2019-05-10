Comments
PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — A Placerville woman is in jail following her arrest on a list of disturbing charges.
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office arrested Taylor on charges of Torture; five counts of child abuse likely to cause seriously injury or death; three counts of false imprisonment; two counts of willful cruelty to a child; and one count of lewd and lascivious conduct of a child under the age of fourteen.
PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — A Placerville woman is in jail following her arrest on a list of disturbing charges.
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says 63-year-old Patricia Taylor brutally abused her four adoptive daughters for years.
ALSO: Child Sex Assault Suspect Who Faked Golden Gate Bridge Suicide Arrested In Florida
The Sheriff’s Office says one of Taylor’s daughters ran away from home back in April and went to live with an older sister, disclosing years of abuse.
El Dorado County Child Protective Services then began investigating the case. They say Taylor’s daughters revealed allegations of years of child abuse, torture, false imprisonment, as well as lewd and lascivious behavior.
On Friday, Taylor was arrested. She’s being charged with:
- Five counts of child abuse likely to cause serious injury or death
- Three counts of false imprisonment
- Two counts of willful cruelty to a child
- One count of lewd and lascivious conduct of a child under the age of fourteen
Taylor’s bail is $1,445,000.