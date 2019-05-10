ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Parents in Elk Grove received a warning that their middle school age kids may have been exposed to mercury.
Joseph Kerr Middle School officials put out a warning Thursday night that a small amount of mercury was found on the floor of one of the science rooms.
Environmental emergency crews were immediately notified and are removing possible sources of the contamination.
The school hasn’t received any reports of any students feeling sick, but officials say they are on high alert.
The warning comes after another Elk Grove school warned parents of a staff member with a disease causing meningitis.
James McKee Elementary School said in a letter on Thursday that students and faculty who had close contact with the staff member should see their doctor.
They are also recommending students get the meningitis vaccine to keep the disease from spreading.