TOUR OF CALIFORNIA:See the Sacramento and Yolo county road closures scheduled for Stage 1 of the Tour this weekend.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMMacGyver
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fundraiser, Grass Valley, police, tweet


GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — On Thursday, we brought you the story of how a Grass Valley Charter School fundraiser set for this weekend is canceled, after social media posts by conspiracy theorists connected the event to a possible terror attack.

On Friday, several law enforcement offices in the area came together to help make up the money being lost because of the canceled fundraiser.

ALSO: ‘This Is Ridiculous’: School Fundraiser In Grass Valley Canceled Over Conspiracy Theory Involving Comey Tweet

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, Grass Valley Police Department, and Nevada City Police Department have created a crowdfunding campaign for the school.

You can click here to donate to the online fundraiser.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s