PARADISE (CBS13) — Six months after Alicia Rock’s home burned down in Butte Valley, she says debris removal has been delayed over CalOES concerns of protecting “listed” species on her land.

Rock says part of moving on from the fire is clearing the burnt rubble out.

So she filled out the forms and got a green light for cleanup.

The clean-up was set for this week, then came a surprise.

The creek on her property is now preventing the debris cleanup because of environmental concerns.

“I use bumped,” Rock said. “Because that is what it is—you get bumped.”

A CalOES spokesperson said there is a concern of debris during a removal flowing into the watershed—and there could be as many as 800 homes like Rock’s in the Camp Fire burn zone.

CalOES issued a statement reading:

“As we await resolution on this matter, which is expected in the coming days, 141 debris removal crews continue to clear more than 100 properties each day…”

“It’s completely road blocked me,” Rock said.

Rock supports environmental protection laws but says its red tape to remove her debris that has her so frustrated..

“We are six months out from this disaster that everybody knows about,” Rock said. “And we still don’t have any protocols to give to a contractor to clean up this situation that’s on a watershed.”

This Camp Fire victims recovery is now interrupted.

“It feels a little ridiculous, honestly,” Rock said.

Rock says she has no idea when her property can be cleared.

Once it is, she’ll rebuild right away.

Rock says worked through all the paperwork to get greenlit for debris removal—then found out this week.