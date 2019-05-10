TOUR OF CALIFORNIA:See the Sacramento and Yolo county road closures scheduled for Stage 1 of the Tour this weekend.
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police in Stockton are looking for a man who grabbed a teen while she was walking home from school.

It happened Thursday afternoon near Alexandria Place and Meadow Avenue.

The girl says a black SUV with black rims started following her. The vehicle then stopped, a man exited, and then grabbed her.

She was able to get away. The man returned to the SUV and drove off.

Stockton Police ask anyone with any information about this incident to call 209-937-8377.

