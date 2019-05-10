  • CBS13On Air

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A San Joaquin County man is facing charges after allegedly soliciting sex from a minor online.

The sheriff’s office says their detectives have been posing as minors on the internet as part of an ongoing investigation.

Jeffrey Drabin’s booking photo. (Credit: San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office)

One man, Jeffrey Drabin, contacted an undercover detective thinking it was a minor. Drabin then allegedly sent the detective inappropriate messages and solicited sex.

Thursday, Drabin turned himself in to authorities. He is facing misdemeanor sex charges.

Drabin has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail.

 

