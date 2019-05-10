WOODLAND (CBS13) — More than 1400 students were put on lockdown after authorities said a threat of a shooting forced them to take action.

Turns out the threat wasn’t credible, but it was chaos as the investigation got underway and students reconnected with parents.

Parents raced to woodland high school after reports of a shooting threat Friday morning.

“I was working in Vacaville and I heard rumors about a gunman and all sorts of stuff,” said one man who showed up.

Notifications were sent out to parents but not before Social media went wild with speculation as police went to work

“We established search teams that searched the perimeter of the area while students were in place in classrooms locked down,” said Dallas Hyde with Woodland Police.

It was all part of the school safety protocol, but the wait was agonizing as students sheltered in place inside classrooms.

“We had two guys guarding the door but we kept hearing knocking and we didn’t know if it was people to lock it or the gunman.

Over there next few hours buses lined up and groups of students were taken to a nearby park where they were reunited with families.

“There’s not a lot you can do but pray and wait and hope it goes the best it can possibly go,” said Chris Byrd who has four students at the school.

Many students were glad to hear it was a hoax, but say what happened changed them. “I feel like my life flashed before my eyes, said Christine Byrd.