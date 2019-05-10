Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — CHP arrested a driver today in Stockton on Friday with a frightening blood-alcohol level.
BAC .399
They say it happened after the driver hit a mailbox. Citizens nearby reportedly detained the driver until officers arrived.
The driver later blew a .399% on a breathalyzer machine.
In California, a person can receive a DUI for having .08% blood alcohol concentration.
Once blood alcohol levels reach more than .4%, there is a strong possibility of either immediate death or falling into a coma.
Fortunately, the driver is safe in police custody.