BAC .399


STOCKTON (CBS13) — CHP arrested a driver today in Stockton on Friday with a frightening blood-alcohol level.

They say it happened after the driver hit a mailbox. Citizens nearby reportedly detained the driver until officers arrived.

The driver later blew a .399% on a breathalyzer machine.

In California, a person can receive a DUI for having .08% blood alcohol concentration.

Once blood alcohol levels reach more than .4%, there is a strong possibility of either immediate death or falling into a coma.

Fortunately, the driver is safe in police custody.

