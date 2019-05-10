Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 71-year-old woman is under arrest after she allegedly crashed into a Stockton police patrol car and tried to drive away.
The incident happened Thursday night near West Lane and Access Street.
Stockton police say, around 10:45 p.m., officers were investigating a crash that killed a 24-year-old man in the area. A marked patrol car was then struck by a different driver.
No one was in the patrol car and the other driver tried to get away, but was pulled over soon after. Officers say the driver of that car – 71-year-old Anita Hartgrove – was driving under the influence of alcohol and was arrested.
Hartgrove is now facing charges of DUI and hit-and-run.