Filed Under:Stockton News


STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 71-year-old woman is under arrest after she allegedly crashed into a Stockton police patrol car and tried to drive away.

The incident happened Thursday night near West Lane and Access Street.

Anita Hartgrove’s booking photo. (Credit: Stockton Police Department)

Stockton police say, around 10:45 p.m., officers were investigating a crash that killed a 24-year-old man in the area. A marked patrol car was then struck by a different driver.

No one was in the patrol car and the other driver tried to get away, but was pulled over soon after. Officers say the driver of that car – 71-year-old Anita Hartgrove – was driving under the influence of alcohol and was arrested.

Hartgrove is now facing charges of DUI and hit-and-run.

