STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 24-year-old man was killed in a crash in Stockton late Thursday night, police say.
The incident happened near West Lane and Access Street.
Stockton police say, just before 10:30 p.m., a car was speeding north on West Lane when – for an unknown reason – it crossed into the opposite lane and crashed into a tree.
The driver, the 24-year-old, was ejected in the crash and was soon pronounced dead at the scene.
A 27-year-old man who was in the passenger seat was also injured, but is expected to survive.
The names of the people involved have not been released at this point.