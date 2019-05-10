  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 24-year-old man was killed in a crash in Stockton late Thursday night, police say.

The incident happened near West Lane and Access Street.

Stockton police say, just before 10:30 p.m., a car was speeding north on West Lane when – for an unknown reason – it crossed into the opposite lane and crashed into a tree.

The driver, the 24-year-old, was ejected in the crash and was soon pronounced dead at the scene.

A 27-year-old man who was in the passenger seat was also injured, but is expected to survive.

The names of the people involved have not been released at this point.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s