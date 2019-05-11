Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Amgen Tour of California returns to our area once again this weekend.
Stage 1, which will happen in downtown Sacramento and Yolo Counties on Sunday, will bring thousands of people to the area.
As a result, the following streets will be closed in Sacramento:
- Saturday at 8 a.m. through Monday at 1 a.m.
- L Street between 10trh Street and 15th Street
- 14th Street between L and K streets.
- Saturday at 4 p.m. through Monday at 1 a.m.
- 10th Street between N and K streets
- Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Capitol Mall between 3rd and 9th streets.
- 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th streets between L and N streets.
- 9th Street between N and K streets.
- N Street between 8th and 10th streets.
- 10th Street between P and N streets.
- 12th, 13th and 14th streets between N Street and Neighbors Alley.
- Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- N Street between 10th Street and 15 Street.
- 15th Street between R and N streets.
- 15th Street between L and K streets.
- Q Street between 114th and 19th streets.
- 17th Street between Q and N streets and L and K streets.
- 12th, 13th, 15th, 17th, and 18th streets between L and K streets.
- L Street between 15th and 19th streets.
- 16th street between Q and K streets.
- Capitol Avenue, N, O, and P streets between 18th and 19th streets.
- O and P streets between 14th and 15th streets.
Some roads will be closed to parking prior to being closed to traffic, according to this schedule:
- Saturday at 8 a.m. to Monday at 1 a.m.
- L Street from 9th Street to 15th Street.
- 14th Street from L Street to K Street.
- Saturday at 12 p.m. until Monday at 1 a.m.
- 12th, 13th, and 14th streets between N and Q streets.
- Saturday 1 a.m. until Sunday at 7 p.m.
- Capitol Mall between the Sacramento River and 9th street.
- 9th Street from L Street south to N Street, then east to 15th Street, then south to Q Street, then east to 18th Street, then north to L Street, then west to 15th Street.
- Sunday at 4 p.m. until Monday at 1 a.m.
- 10th Street between N and K streets.
West Sacramento Police are also warning drivers now to be prepared for closures on the following roads:
- Old River Road
- Harbor Boulevard
- Sunset Avenue
- Sacramento Avenue
- Jefferson Boulevard
- West Capitol Avenue
- Tower Bridge Gateway
Police say the closures will be rolling and will occur between 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. and between 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m on Sunday.