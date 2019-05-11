Comments
AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — A man is behind bars in the Amador County jail after an early Saturday morning attack.
Rogers was arrested for attempted murder, battery causing serious bodily injury, elder abuse, violation of parole and domestic violence.
Police say Jimmy Rogers attacked his girlfriend at their residence.
Officer say Rogers resisted when they tried to handcuff him and a brief struggle ensued.
He is currently in the Amador County jail.