Filed Under:breaking, Elk Grove, train


ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Police say part of Elk Grove Boulevard is currently closed because of a malfunctioning railroad crossing arm.

The closure stretches from Elk Grove Florin to School Street.

Crews are reportedly on the way to look at the malfunctioning equipment.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

