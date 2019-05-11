TOUR OF CALIFORNIA:See the Sacramento and Yolo county road closures scheduled for Stage 1 of the Tour this weekend.
VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Police are investigating a bizarre crime in Vacaville.

They say a 37-year-old man and a woman were in a parked car early Saturday morning, when another man approached the car, opened the door, and surprised the two inside.

The man who opened the door then fled on a scooter.

The 37-year-old man gave chase and the two got into an altercation in front of Will C. Wood High School, where the 37-year-old man was stabbed several times.

He is expected to survive the attack.

Police have not yet named a suspect in the attack.

