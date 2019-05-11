Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Police have made two arrests in a two-month-old arson in South Sacramento.
Arson Suspect, Chantel Williams
The incident happened on March 19 on the 2700 block of Meadowview Road.
Police say Chantel and Rashawnda Williams started a fire in an apartment where a woman and four-year-old boy were sleeping.
Both women are charged with felony arson of an inhabited structure.
Chantel Williams is also being charged with assault with a deadly weapon, along with five additional misdemeanors.