Arson Suspect, Chantel Williams


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Police have made two arrests in a two-month-old arson in South Sacramento.

The incident happened on March 19 on the 2700 block of Meadowview Road.

Police say Chantel and Rashawnda Williams started a fire in an apartment where a woman and four-year-old boy were sleeping.

Arson Suspect, Chantel Williams

Arson Suspect, Rashawnda Williams

Both women are charged with felony arson of an inhabited structure.

Chantel Williams is also being charged with assault with a deadly weapon, along with five additional misdemeanors.

