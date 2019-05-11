FORESTHILL (CBS13) — Crews are closing in on full containment on the Sugar Pine Fire.
Courtesy: US FOREST SERVICE
The U.S. Forest Service says the fire has burned around 66 acres and is 75% contained.
This is about 7.5 miles northeast of Foresthill.
