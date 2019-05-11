Comments
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A vehicle hit a fire hydrant Saturday evening in Roseville, shearing off the valve used to close it, and sending water shooting into the sky.
This evening at 6:32 p.m. Roseville Fire responded to a fire hydrant that had been hit and sheared off in the parking lot of 1221 Pleasant Grove. Units arrived on scene to find water shooting approximately 50 feet in the air.
It happened in the parking lot of 1221 Pleasant Grove.
Because the hydrant was so damaged, firefighters had to wait for the water department to shut off the main.
Two buildings and eight businesses were damaged by water.
Crews are still trying to asses the extent of the damage.