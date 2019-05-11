Comments
SONOMA (CBS13) — A rescue crew from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office airlifted an injured hiker to safety Saturday morning.
Helicopter “Henry-1” was dispatched to Sonoma Mountain Regional Park for a hiker who suffered a knee injury and couldn’t walk any further.
The crew located the woman and landed nearby.
After they checked the hiker out, they decided to fly her to safety.
A deputy and the woman were secured below the helicopter to a long line and flown to awaiting fire and ambulance crews.