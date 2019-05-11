



— Sacramento Police are sharing a video of officers responding to a man in midtown firing a gun into the air.

Besides concerned citizens, that man called 9-1-1 and was threatening to kill himself.

The body camera videos just released begin with officers heading to the scene.

Body camera video of one of the Sacramento Police Officers descending on a midtown scene.

A man, calling 9-1-1, telling a dispatcher to send police before something bad happens.

Video shows an officer opening up his patrol car door, gun in hand.

And the suspect, laying down in the middle of the intersection, face down.

Moments later the officer shouts orders.

From another officer’s body camera, a group of police move in with a shield and place it on top of the suspect

Body camera video showing a scary scene in a midtown Sacramento intersection ending with no one hurt.

That incident played out on April 28th.

Police say besides arresting the man they also recovered a handgun and ammunition.