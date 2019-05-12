TOUR OF CALIFORNIA:See the Sacramento and Yolo county road closures scheduled for Stage 1 of the Tour this weekend.
Woman with her hands handcuffed

OAKLAND (AP) — Police have arrested a California man they say falsely claimed that his three-year-old daughter was abducted in a carjacking, triggering an Amber Alert.

KTVU-TV reports Oakland police say the man’s Mercedes was stolen Saturday — but the child was not inside.

Investigators say the father lied about the girl’s disappearance because he thought authorities would help him recover his car faster.

The girl was actually with her mother at the time of the carjacking.

Officials say the report of a missing child caused law enforcement to expend a huge amount of resources to find her. The father could face charges including filing a false report.

His car was recovered after a police chase and the alleged carjacker was arrested.

  1. Bill Griffin says:
    May 11, 2019 at 11:27 pm

    Sorry for the child but the parent needs a butt whipping for massive stupidity. DO NOT leave your vehicle unlocked for any reason, especially with a child inside.

