Filed Under:breaking, Elk Grove, train


UPDATE 5/12/19 2:16 p.m. — Police report the road reopened early Sunday morning. There is still no word what caused the malfunction.

UPDATE 8:33 p.m. — Elk Grove Police say the busy road is still closed, five hours later.

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Police say part of Elk Grove Boulevard is currently closed because of a malfunctioning railroad crossing arm.

The closure stretches from Elk Grove Florin to School Street.

ALSO: CBS13 Investigation Into How CHP Responds To 911 DUI Calls Prompts Changes

Crews are reportedly on the way to look at the malfunctioning equipment.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

Comments
  1. Glen Jones says:
    May 12, 2019 at 8:22 am

    You have to hope iRobot doesn’t come true as if we can’t manually open a railroad crossing and have people do manual controls until it is fixed just wait until somebody hacks and entire traffic grid or worse. I was down there during this and it was ridiculous. They had 4 police / security guards for an event down there and were just standing on the tracks. Hello, manually open the arms and give people signs to stop traffic when a train comes. They only come through every few hours.

    Reply

