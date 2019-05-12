TOUR OF CALIFORNIA:See the Sacramento and Yolo county road closures scheduled for Stage 1 of the Tour this weekend.
Filed Under:Arrest, Butte County, K9, Oroville
Deputy Arredondo, along with his K9 partner “Chico”, arrived in the area and contacted Thomas Remy, age 50, from Chico.

OROVILLE (CBS13) — The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says 50-year-old Thomas Remy is behind bars for robbing an Oroville 7-11 and assaulting its clerk.

But they say Remy didn’t go quietly.

After cornering Remy and ordering him to the ground, he reportedly advanced at a deputy while wielding a beer bottle.

A deputy then tasered Remy, but it reportedly did not affect him.

Deputies say Remy then ran down a hill and jumped over a barbed wire fence.

That’s when K9 Chico was deployed, who apprehended Remy.

Thomas Remy is behind bars on charges of resisting arrest, robbery, and burglary.

