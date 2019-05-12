Comments
Deputy Arredondo, along with his K9 partner “Chico”, arrived in the area and contacted Thomas Remy, age 50, from Chico.
OROVILLE (CBS13) — The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says 50-year-old Thomas Remy is behind bars for robbing an Oroville 7-11 and assaulting its clerk.
But they say Remy didn’t go quietly.
After cornering Remy and ordering him to the ground, he reportedly advanced at a deputy while wielding a beer bottle.
A deputy then tasered Remy, but it reportedly did not affect him.
Deputies say Remy then ran down a hill and jumped over a barbed wire fence.
That’s when K9 Chico was deployed, who apprehended Remy.
Thomas Remy is behind bars on charges of resisting arrest, robbery, and burglary.