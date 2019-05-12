Comments
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Roseville Police responded to the 100 block of Vernon Street early Sunday morning and found a man lying in the road covered in blood.
“That led us back to a residence here birch street where we found a deceased female we can say that there was an association between the male and the female,” says Rob Baquera of the Roseville Police Department.
That man, who is in his 50s, was taken into custody on suspicion of murder.
Officers swarmed the home all day Sunday, removing evidence from the home, and using a drone to do aerial mapping.
Police say the man knew the woman was found dead in the home, but they are not releasing any further details.