Comments
AUBURN (CBS13) — A trailer carrying 200 pigs on Interstate 80 near Auburn caught fire Sunday afternoon after it blew a tire.
AUBURN (CBS13) — A trailer carrying 200 pigs on Interstate 80 near Auburn caught fire Sunday afternoon after it blew a tire.
Several of the pigs had to be released along the freeway to save them from the fire, prompting CHP to close several lanes for hours.
ALSO: Small Plane Crashes At Auburn Airport
Most of the pigs remained on the trailer and are okay.
Unfortunately, CHP says six pigs had to be euthanized due to injuries from the fire.