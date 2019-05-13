



— A developer in West Sacramento says co-living is a great way of life and says the people already trying it are proof.

People who live at the Five Fifties Apartments have a bed, desk, closet, and chair to call their own. They have to share the kitchen, lounge, spa, laundry room, showers and bathrooms with half-a-dozen people they’d never met before.

“Roommates is probably the wrong word. We’re like co-guests. Maybe that’s the right word. We’re co-guests,” Chris Villareal said.

READ ALSO: Class of 2019 Will Spend 76% of Income On Rent In Sacramento

Cristina Winn, who does media relations for the development, has this to say: “Co-living is a little strange to think of at first, but it actually makes a lot of sense.”

Villareal says the people who share this living space do not get in each other’s way.

Swipe through pictures from the Five Fifties Apartments below!

“We’ve got two kitchens and there’s a beauty in that. If somebody’s cooking and you need a little extra room…you go to the other kitchen,” Villareal said.

People who live in this development bring a suitcase, but not much else. The rooms don’t have a lot of space for belongings and people are not allowed to leave anything in common areas. Each person does get a small pantry in the kitchen to store food.

READ: Transitional Housing Shelter For LGBTQ+ Youth To Open In Midtown

Guests need to follow the rules which include no smoking, only one person per room, and hands off the thermostat.

Amenities at the 550 location include:

Salt lamp for air quality enhancement

Vitamin C shower for your hair and skin

Aromatherapy room for de-stressing

Tea and coffee bar with a health focus

Alkaline water dispenser for high-quality hydration intake

Tranquility patio for peaceful outdoor gatherings

The developers plan to build new co-living buildings nearby and say they’ll charge $1,300 a month for a room. When completed, the project will also include a coffee and tea cafe and a Waffle Experience restaurant on the site.

Leasing is also flexible at the building, even offering daily rates to tenants. Rent at the 550 C Street location is $990 a month, but that includes rent, cleaning, laundry, and more services.

Learn more about the development on their website.