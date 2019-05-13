Comments
DAVIS (CBS13) – Three people were killed in a crash on Interstate 80 in Davis late Friday night.
According to California Highway Patrol, officers responded to investigate a crash reported just before 11 p.m. off westbound I-80 east of Olive Drive.
At the scene, officers found a 2006 Chrysler 300 had crashed into a tree. Four people were in the car when it crashed and one person was ejected, officers say.
Three people, including the driver and two passengers, were killed in the crash. The fourth person, an 18-year-old Sacramento resident, sustained major injuries.
Investigators believe the car was speeding just before it crashed.
The identities of the three people killed have not been released at this point.