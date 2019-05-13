  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Gas prices

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Relief at the pump may be just days away.

GasBuddy predicts California will soon see lower gas prices by Memorial Day through the summer months.

Experts say prices could drop back below $4 a gallon. Refineries reportedly plan to ramp up production and increase supply, which experts say will help lower prices.

Refinery problems on the West Coast coupled with the switchover to the summer blend of gasoline were the main contributing factors as to why gas prices shot up in recent months, experts have said.

For now, prices are still high – with California’s average at about $4.07 a gallon for regular, according to AAA.

