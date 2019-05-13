Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Crews are battling a two-alarm structure fire on the 1800 block of C Street in Downtown Sacramento.
Sacramento Fire Captain Keith Wade confirmed the three-alarm fire is at Blue Diamond Growers on C Street.
Capt. Wade said the fire is burning on the upper floors, possibly related to the factory and not the business offices.
So far, only minor injuries have been reported. It is unclear if anyone has been transported to the hospital.
The fire broke out around 9 p.m. Monday.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.