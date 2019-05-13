  • CBS13On Air

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – The second stage of the Amgen Tour of California starts in Rancho Cordova on Monday.

The bicycle race kicked off on Sunday in Sacramento.

It’s the 10th year of the race.

For the second stage, cyclists will ride 133 miles to from Rancho Cordova to South Lake Tahoe.

Because of race, Prospect Park Drive in Rancho Cordova will be closed between White Rock Road and Gold Center Drive in front of city hall.

Stage three starts in Stockton on Tuesday and ends in Morgan Hill.

