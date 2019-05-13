ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Roseville police have identified 64-year-old Anthony Brant Taylor as the suspect responsible for the city’s first homicide of 2019.

Police responded to the 100 block of Vernon Street around 8:15 a.m. Sunday where they found Taylor lying in the street covered in blood.

A further investigation led police to a home on Birch Street where they found a woman in her 50s dead. According to police, she was stabbed multiple times.

“The investigation led us back here to a residence on Birch Street where we found a deceased female,” said Roseville police spokesperson Rob Baquera. “We can say that there was an association between the male and the female.”

Birch Street was blocked off from Oakland Avenue and Church Street while investigators removed evidence from the home. Police also used a drone to map aerial images of the crime scene.

One neighbor says that Taylor had only lived at the home for a year and a half and lived in the back of the home while other family member lived near the front.

“They’ve always been a quiet family, they always wave ‘hi’ and ‘bye,’” said neighbor Joseph Tunnell. “They got, like, dogs and kids that play in the front yard.”

Police say Taylor and his victim knew each other but wouldn’t divulge the nature of the relationship – and added that Taylor is the only suspect in this case.

Tunnell believed that the elderly man and woman lived in the back and the adult children and kids also lived at the Birch Street address.

“I’ve never heard any noise or history coming from over there it’s quiet and very odd that this would occur, especially in Roseville,” said Tunnell.

Police are continuing with the investigation as they try to determine the motive.

The name of the woman killed has not been released.