SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – We’re at the tail end of spring, but wet weather and cooler temperatures are still in the cards this week.
A cooling system is expected to move in starting Tuesday, National Weather Service forecasters say. Temperatures will stay about normal on Monday, but come Tuesday things will start to cool down.
Wet weather is expected to return to the Coastal Range by Tuesday afternoon.
Come Wednesday, forecasters say most of Northern California will be seeing precipitation. About .5-1 inches of rain is expected to fall in the valley, while 1-2 inches are predicted for the foothills and mountains.
The system is expected to cool things off significantly. Daytime highs across the Central Valley are expected to be 10-20 degrees below average, according to NWS.
Snow is also expected with this system, but the levels will remain relatively high.