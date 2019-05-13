Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – A woman is under arrest after deputies say she crashed into their patrol car – while she was driving an infant and a toddler.
The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. Sunday near Hospital Road and El Dorado Street.
According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, the woman rear-ended the patrol car – causing a chain reaction that also resulted in an evidence car being struck.
A detective and deputy were in the patrol car at the time, while an infant and a toddler were in the backseat of the woman’s car. The infant and toddler were not properly restrained, deputies say.
The woman – identified as La Sheila Johnson – was later arrested. She is facing DUI causing bodily injury charges.