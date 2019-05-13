Comments
PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A vehicle stop turned into a drug bust this weekend for a Placer County sergeant in Tahoe.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Ryan Saunders was stopped by a sergeant for a vehicle code violation, but when he pulled over, the sergeant spotted several pounds of marijuana in the back of Saunder’s truck.
After an inspection of the vehicle, the sergeant reportedly found numerous items related to a Butane Honey Oil Lab, including concentrated cannabis and $2,200 cash.
The Sheriff’s Office said the cannabis has a street value between $6,000 and $13,000.
Saunders was arrested for manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of marijuana over a certain limit and selling/giving/transporting marijuana.