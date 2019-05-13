Comments
VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Thieves loaded up canvas totes with bottles of booze in a local Vacaville store and made a quick getaway, police say.
But not before an employee and a shopper were able to get a good description.
The incident happened on Saturday evening.
Vacaville police say the suspects bolted out the door, but the employee and a shopper were able to write down the license plate number and a detailed description of the thieves.
Within minutes, a Vacaville police officer spotted the vehicle and arrested the booze burglars.
Branden Blacksher, 20, Gene Daniels, 21, Alanah Zierau, 19 and a juvenile were arrested on various charges.