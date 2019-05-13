Comments
VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Investigators say a threat later determined to be unfounded prompted a short lockdown at a Vacaville elementary school on Monday.
Vacaville police say Hemlock Elementary School was put on lockdown early Monday afternoon.
A possible threat was made by someone from outside of Vacaville was made, police say. The threat was unfounded, police say. Exactly what kind of threat was made is not clear.
Authorities have since lifted the lockdown at the school.
Officers will be staying at the school for the rest of the day for peace of mind, Vacaville police say.