  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Campaign 2020, Kamala Harris

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) – The Democrats who want to be president are swarming California. They’re competing for campaign cash and media attention while courting longtime allies of home-state Sen. Kamala Harris on their rival’s own turf.

Democrats have long relied on California for political money, but the state has drawn a greater focus after moving up the date of its 2020 primary.

For Harris, what once seemed to be a formidable wall of support appears to have softened.

Her aides have said California is central to their strategy to win the nomination, and they cite endorsements from elected officials as Harris plows her way through fundraisers. But Harris has trailed some others in recent state polls.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s