WOODLAND (CBS13) — Police arrested three male juveniles in connection to the school shooting threat that occurred in Woodland last Friday.
The Woodland Police said two of the juveniles are 15 years old and the third is 16 years old.
After their investigation, the police department said they found the juveniles conspires to make the phone call that prompted the lockdown of Woodland High School on Friday.
Officers believe the 16-year-old made the call at the prompting and urging of the two 15-year-olds. All three are students at Woodland High School students.
The 15-year-olds were booked into the Yolo County Juvenile Detention Facility on charges of conspiracy. The 16-year-old was booked into the same facility on charges of making a false report of a crime and conspiracy.
More than 1400 students were put on lockdown after the threat Friday.