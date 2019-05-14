SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Blue Diamond Growers released a statement Tuesday, indicating the likely cause of the four-alarm fire at their downtown Sacramento manufacturing facility Monday night.
According to Blue Diamond, the initial investigation by the fire department points to industrial heating processes used at the plant as the likely cause of the fire
The Sacramento Fire Department said it took over 100 firefighters to bring the incident under control at the factory.
Three employees were treated for smoke inhalation and no other injuries occurred, according to the company. The company said two of the people treated for smoke inhalation were taken to the hospital and later released.
Blue Diamond said they are still working to assess the damage to the facility. The production area will remain closed until it is fully cleaned and deemed safe to resume operations.
In a statement, the company said: ” Blue Diamond extends its deepest appreciation for the quick response of the first responders who were on the scene last night and quickly contained the situation. Ensuring the safety of our employees remains the highest priority at all our operations.”