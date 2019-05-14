



Storms are headed to the Sacramento area and local firefighters say this is the perfect time to make sure you and your family are prepared for wildfires.

We’re still seeing lots of green and brush outside and these next few days of rain is going to mean lots of more growth. Firefighters say that’s extra fuel for a wildfire.

CALFIRE Deputy Director Mike Mohler said the rain will not put out the risk of wildfires later in the season.

“We are not going to see a decrease in fire activity we’re just going to see a later effect of fire activity throughout the year,” Mohler said.

Mohler urges people to keep their properties clear. Rain this late in the season means extra work for you, but Mohler says the safety benefits are worth it.

“One, do we need the rain? Absolutely. This gives homeowners the opportunity to prepare their property even more. And two, we’ll probably see a [wildfire] season but what this does is add to that grass crop,” Mohler said.

He says it only takes 12-24 hours for vegetation that was dried out before the rain to dry out again.

“Don’t get that false sense of security, exercise an evacuation plan with your family and really look at it as a positive window to prepare for wildfire,” Mohler said.