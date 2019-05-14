  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:ACLU, Aggressive panhandling, Sacramento City Council


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento has voted to ease its rules on aggressive panhandling.

This reverses an earlier ordinance adopted in 2017 which banned panhandling in an aggressive or intrusive manner at places like banks, gas stations, and street medians.

RELATED: Judge Finds Aggressive Panhandling Law Violates 1st Amendment

A judge recently issued an injunction after the ACLU filed a lawsuit claiming the ban violated a panhandler’s first amendment right.

“You’re basically saying survival is illegal; you’re saying that the First Amendment doesn’t apply to the homeless,” said James Clark, who jointly followed suit.

UC Davis law professor John Myers said the ordinance went too far, essentially trying to prohibit panhandling.

READ: Unrefrigerated, Unembalmed Bodies Discovered Inside Stockton Church Operating As Unlicensed Funeral Home

“People don’t think of panhandling as speech, but in a way it is,” said Myers.

Tuesday, the city council unanimously voted to get rid of the ordinance.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s