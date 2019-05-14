6 p.m. Update: After an hour-search by Placer County Sheriff’s Deputies that prompted Cavitt Junior High School to go on lockdown, 19-year-old Ryan King was arrested for making criminal threats and brandishing a knife.
Deputies said the disturbance started across the street from the school and continued into the parking lot in front of the school Tuesday morning.
King’s father found him and turned him in to deputies.
The school’s lockdown was lifted at 10:15 a.m.
GRANITE BAY (CBS13) – A Granite Bay school is on precautionary lockdown due to a disturbance at a nearby shopping center.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says Cavitt Junior High School has been put on a temporary lockdown Tuesday morning.
Some sort of disturbance happened at the shopping center nearby and spilled over into the parking lot of the school, deputies say. The disturbance was contained to the parking lot.
Deputies are now searching for a man involved in the disturbance.
