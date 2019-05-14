  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The two accused in the 2017 killing of a woman at a Sacramento motel have been convicted of murder.

The incident happened back in March 2017. Prosecutors say James Martin Baca and Rebecca Irene Temme drove to the Surf Motel in North Sacramento to get a tattoo. After going into a room, Baca pulled out a gun and told the people inside to give up their cellphones.

Baca and Temme also allegedly demanded a woman’s car keys. The woman, Leonora Montoya, wouldn’t comply – so Baca shot her, prosecutors say.

The pair took Montoya’s keys and took off.

Deputies later found Montoya with a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

Law enforcement officers eventually arrested the pair in Redwood City.

Tuesday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced that a jury had found Baca and Temme guilty of first-degree murder charges with the special circumstance that it was committed during a robbery.

Both Baca and Temme now face life in prison without parole. They are scheduled to be sentenced on June 28.

