Sacramento News


Sacramento is set to experience light rainfall this coming week, according to drone-powered weather forecasting service Saildrone. Tomorrow’s forecast shows the greatest likelihood of rain at 91 percent, with rain likely through Saturday.

The immediate forecast also has warm temperatures in store for today. Temperatures will reach a high of 70 degrees today, then turn cooler from Wednesday to Monday.

Skies will be mostly cloudy today. Winds should reach a modest high of 15 mph on Thursday, while today and tomorrow will remain calmer.

This story was created automatically using Saildrone’s local weather forecast data, then reviewed by an editor. We also incorporate historic weather data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

