ROSEVILLE


ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — The South Placer Jail booking area remained closed Tuesday after an incident involving an unknown substance sent inmates, jail staff, and a K-9 officer to the hospital.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Department said an inmate brought in the unknown substance Monday afternoon, but they do not have any more information about the incident.

Officials said the individuals are expected to be okay. Toxicology tests are being done to determine what substance affected the inmates and staff.

Originally, Roseville Fire’s Hazmat Team suspected the substance was Fentanyl, but they have ruled out the drug as a possibility.

The booking area remains closed for extensive cleaning. Booking has been redirected to the Auburn Jail until the South Placer Jail is cleaned.

