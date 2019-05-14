  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Stockton News


STOCKTON (CBS13) – Firefighters battled a large fire at a Stockton pallet yard Tuesday morning.

The scene is along East Market Street at Central Pallets, near City Wide Tow.

Several agencies from around the region are helping fight the fire.

Firefighters were able to get a handle on the flames, but they expect the fire to burn for several more hours.

PG&E officials say a little under 400 customers had their power cut in the area of the fire for safety. Most of the customers had their power restored throughout the morning, while full restoration was expected by 11:30 a.m.

Smoke from the fire was seen around Stockton, including from the starting line of Stage 3 of the Amgen Tour of California near the Stockton Arena.

This is the third large fire to break out in Stockton in the past few weeks. A paper recycling facility went up in flames at the Port of Stockton on April 22, while another pallet yard – this one on West Scotts Avenue – caught fire on April 23.

