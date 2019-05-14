SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday that the suspect in an April 14 homicide has been arrested in Tijuana, Mexico and deported back to the United States.
The Sheriff’s Department said 30-year-old Joshua Thomas Vaden, the suspect in a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in his apartment on April 14, went to Mexico after the crime.
With the help of the FBI, Vaden was located in Tijuana and arrested by Tijuana Police on Sunday. He is currently being held in the U.S. without bail.
Detectives are still seeking the identity of a person of interest in the case. The victim’s car, a grey 2017 Ford Fiesta with the Illinois plate number AM73381 is also missing.
Anyone knowing the identity of the person of interest or whereabouts of the victim vehicle is urged to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).