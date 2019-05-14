  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:homicide investigation, South Sacramento, Tijuana


SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday that the suspect in an April 14 homicide has been arrested in Tijuana, Mexico and deported back to the United States.

Joshua Vaden (left), Unidentified Person Of Interest (right) (credit: Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department)

The Sheriff’s Department said 30-year-old Joshua Thomas Vaden, the suspect in a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in his apartment on April 14, went to Mexico after the crime.

RELATED: Suspect, Person Of Interest Sought In South Sacramento Homicide Case

With the help of the FBI, Vaden was located in Tijuana and arrested by Tijuana Police on Sunday. He is currently being held in the U.S. without bail.

Detectives are still seeking the identity of a person of interest in the case. The victim’s car, a grey 2017 Ford Fiesta with the Illinois plate number AM73381 is also missing.

Victim’s missing vehicle (credit: Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department)

Anyone knowing the identity of the person of interest or whereabouts of the victim vehicle is urged to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s