



— People are getting ready for several big storms headed to the Sacramento area.

While many look forward to the allergy relief, some farmers CBS13 talked to are worried about their crops. They said they were shocked when they heard several days of rain could be in the forecast

“I found it hard to believe my phone said it was going to rain for five days,” said Carol Vail with V&M Farms.

Swipe through the gallery of fresh produce available now at farmer’s markets

farmers market in season (6)

farmers market in season (5)

farmers market in season (4)

farmers market in season (3)

farmers market in season (2)

farmers market in season (1)

Vail is worried about her strawberries. The weather this week does not bode well for them.

“Right now we have high production in our fields so the plants are filled with berries and if they get wet, they mold, and we can’t get them picked. You can’t pick in the rain,” Vail said.

READ ALSO: Cherry Farmers Predicting A Record Harvest Are Concerned There Won’t Be Enough Labor To Pick The Crop

Vail said strawberry season lasts until September, so this is something she will be able to tough out.

Fellow Farmer Scott Lawrence grows tomatoes, cucumbers, and squash. He isn’t as worried. Lawrence said the most a few days of rain could do is minor damage to his crops.

“I’m not worried about the rain because my stuff’s not ripe yet. So we are not going to have the big problem we could have if it was the middle of the summertime,” Lawrence said.

The late rain also affects wildfire season. CALFIRE Deputy Director Mike Mohler urged people to keep their properties clear.

“We are not going to see a decrease in fire activity we’re just going to see a later effect of fire activity throughout the year,” Mohler said.

READ MORE: CALFIRE: Spring Storms Create Perfect Time To Prepare For Wildfires

You may also want to check on your weekend plans to ensure events are still happening. Employees at the Sacramento Zoo said their big wine and brew event this weekend is still a go because they’ve decided to put up tents.